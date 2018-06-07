'I wish I could change it,' man says at sentencing for shooting at popular Bay St. Louis bar

A Gulfport man who pleaded guilty to shooting a man at Buoy’s Bar — before being apprehended and disarmed by the establishment's owner — in Dec. 2014 has learned his fate.
District Attorney Joel Smith announced Thursday that Trey Hugh Tillery, 24, was sentenced to 40 years in prison — with 24 suspended — for pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault. Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt also handed Tillery 10 years of post-release supervision and ordered the Gulfport man to pay $101,400.87 in restitution for medical injuries to the victim and damages to the bar.
"Mr. Treadway suffered a gunshot wound, a painful recovery and a lifelong injury," Schmidt said during sentencing. "One bad decision often has lifelong consequences, especially for Mr. Treadway."
According to Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case, the victim was shot in the leg and foot, was constrained to a wheelchair for six months and will likely need future surgeries.
The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 21, 2014. When Bay St. Louis officers arrived at Buoy’s Bar, Tillery had already been caught on Court Street and disarmed by the bar's owner and an employee, Smith said.
Witnesses told police Tillery was standing on the entrance ramp and fired two shots from a .40 caliber Glock handgun into the leg and foot of the victim while he was standing on the front deck of the bar with his fiance and friends, Smith said.
Tillery continued to shoot as he fled the bar and then attempted to shoot an employee as he was being apprehended, Smith said.
Tillery previously claimed the victim hit him in the face and provoked the assault, but no witnesses corroborated his allegation, Daniel said.
The victim was treated at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
"I am very sorry. I acted out of immaturity and fear," Tillery said to the victims during the sentencing hearing. "I wish I could change it. I am very sorry I was even there in the first place."
Tillery underwent a court-ordered psychiatric examination, but Schmidt found him competent to proceed with the case, Daniel said.
Comments