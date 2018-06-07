Coast Dr. Albert Diaz arrives at federal court in shackles for sentencing in fraud case

Ocean Springs physician Dr. Albert Diaz arrives at the federal courthouse in Hattiesburg for his sentencing. He was convicted on 16 counts related to a scheme to defraud TRICARE. Diaz has been held in custody since his conviction.
John Fitzhugh
