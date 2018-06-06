Drugs, guns, 2 kids and a man 'ready to snort' a line of meth found in Kiln home, agent says

Agents with the Hancock County Narcotics Task Force were attempting to round up wanted persons about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the Kiln.
But they say they found much more.
Once agents kicked in the door of the home in the 26000 block of Standard-Dedeaux Road, they found one of their suspects, Paul Langston Sr., three other adults, two children — ages 6 and 5 — and large quantities of drugs and guns, Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner said.
"One had a line of meth lined out ready to snort," he said.
As a result, four people are now in custody on an assortment of charges.
Skinner said agents recovered about two pounds of marijuana, about a quarter-ounce of meth, numerous amphetamine pills and drug paraphernalia, plus other items used for processing and distributing drugs.
Agents also recovered 14 guns and ammunition, along with a pair of brass knuckles, a bulletproof vest, and a digital scale masked as a CD.
Langston, 55, was arrested on a felony charges of possession of meth, two counts of felony child abuse, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curtis Wayne Murray, 59, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute meth and marijuana and firearm enhancement. He was also arrested on 14 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one felony charge of possession of amphetamines and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Ashton Cuevas, 29, was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle Lynn Ladner, 30, was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor child neglect and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Sadly, this was another situation where supposed adults knowingly placed children in life-threatening danger, simply for the sake of convenience in satisfying their own drug habits, and in a place where large volumes of illegal drugs were being sold," Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a release.
Adam said the Hancock sheriff's department will "continue to pursue anyone involved in the illegal drug business in Hancock County, and cases where children are endangered will certainly receive prompt attention and aggressive prosecution.”
All four arrested are being held at the Hancock County jail.
Skinner said the investigation is ongoing and further charges and arrests are expected.
A referral will be made to Mississippi Child Protective Services regarding the presence of the children, who Skinner said were with a "caretaker" when the arrests were made.
Comments