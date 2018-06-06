He thought laundry detergent would mask the smell of his massive pot haul. It didn't.

A Texas man will spend 10 years in prison for trafficking marijuana through Hancock County.
Danny Guzman, 27, from Laredo, pleaded guilty to the crime this week, telling Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt that he was on his way from Texas to Alabama with 180 pounds of pot he had packed away in his 2009 Nissan Rogue, a news release from the district attorney's office says.
Officers with the Hancock County Narcotics Task Force pulled over Guzman in June 2017 on Interstate 10. He had marijuana on the front seat and floorboard.
The officers also smelled the strong odor of laundry detergent and realized Guzman could be using it to mask the smell of more pot. They seized 20 bundles of the drug from his Nissan, the news release says.
“Guzman informed officers that everything in the car was his and that he packed and loaded it himself,” said assistant district attorney and case prosecutor Chris Daniel.
Guzman will not be eligible for parole.
