They charged more than $5,000 on a credit card, Biloxi police say. The card wasn't theirs.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help identifying two people in connection to a recent case of credit card fraud.
According to Maj.Chris De Back, the incident occurred April 18 at the Belk's Department Store in Edgewater Mall.
De Back said the suspects used a stolen credit card to make several purchases that were in total more than $5,000.
The victim believes she may have lost the card at the beginning of April, but she isn't sure where she might have lost it, De Back said.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
People can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
