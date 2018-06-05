He took photos a young girl, Coast police say. Now he's accused in another child sex crime.

A 40-year-old Mississippi Coast man accused in the sexual abuse of a child was already facing prosecution on charges of secretly taking lewd pictures of a child.
Chris Messina was released from jail Monday just hours after D'Iberville police arrested him on a sexual battery charge.
He's accused in the sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 14 from an incident that reportedly occurred in May 2016, D'Iberville Police Capt. Marty Griffin said.
Messina posted bail on a $250,000 bond to get out of jail Monday evening.
Messina also is free on a $400,000 bond that covers four indicted counts of secretly taking lewd pictures of a child, also under the age of 14.
The indictment was filed following a search for child pornography at Messina's home in Pass Christian on Feb. 8, 2017, Pass Police Chief Timothy Hendricks said.
Police at the time arrested Messina on a child exploitation charge, the state's charge involving child pornography.
A Harrison County grand jury reviewed the allegations from Pass Christian and found insufficient evidence to prosecute him on the exploitation charge, but indicted him on four counts of secretly filming a child for lewd purposes.
Comments