Gulfport man sentenced after argument in hospital parking lot turned violent

An argument between two men turned violent in the parking lot of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, and one of the men involved is going to prison.
Rico Raschwan Brown, 29, of Gulfport, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 15 years suspended.
The case began on March 13, 2015, when a Memorial security guard alerted Gulfport police of a shooting in the parking lot, District Attorney Joel Smith said in a release.
The victim, Brown and his girlfriend got into a fight before Brown pulled out a revolver and shot four at the victims four times, Smith said.
Smith said Brown did not wound the victim, for each bullet missed.
Brown and his girlfriend then fled the area, but witnesses provided police with a description of Brown's vehicle and he was arrested several blocks from the hospital, Smith said.
Police found the gun close to where the car was found and forensic analysis done by the Mississippi Crime Lab determined it was the gun that was used in the shooting, Smith said.
Police also used security footage from Memorial's parking lot, which captured the shooting, Smith said. Brown was also prosecuted for possessing the weapon, which he was not permitted to have based upon his 2008 felony drug conviction.
Another shooting
Brown was later involved in another shooting, according to a previous Sun Herald report.
In Aug. 2016, Gulfport police responded to a shooting at Stonegate Apartments and determined Brown shot a man several times, Sgt. Damon McDaniel told the Sun Herald.
The shooting was the result of a fight, McDaniel said, where Brown and the unidentified man were arguing before Brown started shooting. He fled on foot and was later apprehended at the apartment complex, McDaniel said.
His case was set to go to trial Monday, but Smith said Brown ultimately changed his mind and entered a guilty plea. Brown will also be placed on five years of post-release supervision as part of his punishment, which was handed down by Judge Larry Bourgeois.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
