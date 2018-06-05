Ana Shantal Loya, 20, was arrested by Waveland Police on Monday, June 4, 2018, to serve sentences on possession of marijuana and possession with intent.
Ana Shantal Loya, 20, was arrested by Waveland Police on Monday, June 4, 2018, to serve sentences on possession of marijuana and possession with intent. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Ana Shantal Loya, 20, was arrested by Waveland Police on Monday, June 4, 2018, to serve sentences on possession of marijuana and possession with intent. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, June 4, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 05, 2018 09:22 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, May 28, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests. Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  