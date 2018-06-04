Coast man will spend 2 decades in prison because of a FedEx package

A FedEx shipment has earned a Moss Point man serious prison time.
The Department of Justice announced Monday that Demetrius Darnell Mason, 40, was sentenced to 24 years and four months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
According to an affidavit, Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force agents had been watching a St. Martin home, believing there were large quantities of drugs there.
On Nov. 29, a FedEx van dropped off a package at the front of the home, according to the document. Soon after a man and woman got out of a vehicle and the woman brought the package inside; only to bring it back out and place it in the trunk of a golf Honda Accord driven by Mason, the document said.
Agents followed Mason, who drove through a backyard of a home on Lexington Drive, got out of the vehicle, grabbed the package and ran, an agent wrote in the affidavit. During the pursuit, the agent said, Mason tossed the package over a fence and continued to run before being captured.
Agents later retrieved the package and found a bubble-wrapped Tupperware container with a heat-sealed bag of crystal meth in aluminum foil, the agent said. Inside the home, agents found high-grade marijuana, according to the document. In total, agents found 2.1 pounds, or nearly 1 kilo, of meth, and 1.2 pounds, or about half a kilo, of marijuana, the agent said.
As part of Mason's punishment, he's also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.
The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shundral H. Cole.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
