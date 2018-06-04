A credit card wound up in six wrong hands, Biloxi police say. Do you know these people?

A credit card mistakenly left at a dollar store in Gulfport wound up in the hands of three people who racked up $1,200 in purchases at a Biloxi Walmart, police say.
The cardholder thinks she accidentally left her credit card on the checkout counter at the Dollar General on O'Neal Road in Gulfport, Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
Police want help to identify three suspects, he said.
Investigators found video surveillance footage of two men and a woman as they used the credit card May 23 at Walmart on C.T. Switzer Sr. Drive in Biloxi, De Back said Monday.
They bought three gift cards for $400 each, a total of $1,200, he said.
Investigators are trying to identify the three people videotaped at Walmart and whoever may have picked up the card, he said.
Police described one suspect as a white man with short brown/black hair and facial hair. He wore bright green shorts with a brown and black striped V-neck shirt.
The other man is black and wore a black sleeveless shirt and gray, loose-fitting shorts.
Police described the other suspect as a white female with brown/black hair in a pony tail and wearing a light blue T-shirt and blue jeans.
If you recognize them, call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641. Or email a tip to the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Or give an anonymous tip that could lead to a reward by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
