Things got physical during a Gulfport couple's argument, police say. Now he's in jail.

Police responding to a domestic complaint found a woman who said she had been struck and choked, police say.
Police received a call about 11 a.m. Sunday from the 14000 block of Dunnbarton Drive, a neighborhood west of Old Highway 49.
The woman, who is in a relationship with William Brent Ladner, said he assaulted her, and she had signs of injury to her face and neck, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said. Her injuries were not life-threatening, he said.
Police called for an investigator, who went back to the home and arrested Ladner a few hours later, Fulks said.
Ladner, 37, faces a charge of aggravated domestic assault. The charge is a felony.
Judge Diane Ladner, no relation to William Ladner, set bond at $25,000. He was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on that bond.
D'Iberville Police had arrested him Sept. 9, 2017, on charges including felon in possession of a firearm, the jail docket shows. The felony was sent to a grand jury. It is not known whether Ladner has been indicted on the firearm charge.
Ladner also served time on misdemeanor charges of contempt and possession of paraphernalia after the September arrest, and was fined for convictions on charges involving stolen property, paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to the jail docket.
