Boyfriend accused of killing Coast native found dead in Louisiana, reports say

The man wanted in connection to the death of Coast native Amber Marie Holliman has been found dead in Louisiana, police said.
Patrick Joseph Nolan, 43, was wanted on murder and arson charges in the May 26 death of Holliman .
Nolan was found dead "of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" by Gonzalez, Louisiana police, WGCL-TV reported. He was found in a room at a local motel, the TV station reported.
Nolan, described as Holliman's "long-time boyfriend," was spotted in south Louisiana Saturday afternoon, hours after he was named as the suspect in the killing of Holliman, 39, a Biloxi native and 1996 graduate of Mercy Cross High School.
Holliman was working as a bartender at The Rusty Nail in Atlanta.
According to police, Holliman died of a gunshot wound. She also had a head injury.
At the time of Holliman's death, authorities were searching for the Biloxi native, stating he could be in South Mississippi or Louisiana; although he also had ties to Alabama, New York and California.
Sun Herald reporters Anita Lee and Margaret Baker contributed to this report.
