She had $29K in credit card debt. Her plan to pay it off wasn't legal, records say

By Margaret Baker

June 05, 2018 05:00 AM

An Ocean Springs woman was an office manager at Coldwell Banker Smith Homes, Realtors, when she stole $29,000 to pay on a credit card.

Carmen Sellers, 42, transferred the money straight from her employers' account to her credit card at different times over a six-month period ending April 28, 2016, authorities said.

She pleaded guilty to a felony charge of embezzlement in May and is set for sentencing Tuesday.

Sellers worked at the company's Gautier office at the time of the crime.

In her plea petition, Sellers said she has been employed in accounting, finance and bookkeeping.

In exchange for plea, prosecutors are recommending a 10-year suspended prison sentence, with five years to serve on probation plus fines, fees and restitution.

A judge will ultimately decide the sentence.

