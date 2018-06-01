This former Coast football star once had a promising career. Now he's back in jail.

Former D'Iberville football star Jacquelle Green was back in jail Thursday.
The 20-year-old violated the conditions of his bail bond, according to the warden's office at the Harrison County jail.
Green was originally arrested in March 2016 on an armed robbery charge after he reportedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint with three other people, according to D'Iberville Police Capt. Marty Griffin.
He was booked at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Green was later arrested in July 2016 in connection to an alleged June 2016 robbery in Pensacola. Green turned himself into D'Iberville police and was extradited to Florida, where he faced four counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of wearing a mask in the commission of a felony.
The State Attorney's office told the Sun Herald all nine charges against Green were dismissed in November due to "insufficient evidence to pursue the charges."
Green was later sought in connection to a Dec. 2017 armed home invasion in Jackson County and turned himself into authorities in January. He was one of two men connected to the alleged robbery. According to a previous Sun Herald report, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Green and Andreyus Lavone Walker-Wells took guns into a home on Beachview Drive and robbed several people.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Green posted his $50,000 bond on May 25.
The string of arrests have torpedoed a once promising football career.
A standout at multiple positions for the D'Iberville Warriors, Green was recruited by college football royalty, such as Alabama and LSU. Green surprised some when he committed to Louisville during his senior season, but he ultimately signed with UTSA. Shortly after Green's initial arrest, UTSA told the Sun Herald they had dropped Green.
