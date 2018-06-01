Jacquelle Christopher Green, 20, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, May 31, 2018, after his bond arrangements were stopped on an armed robbery charge.
Jacquelle Christopher Green, 20, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, May 31, 2018, after his bond arrangements were stopped on an armed robbery charge. Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Jacquelle Christopher Green, 20, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, May 31, 2018, after his bond arrangements were stopped on an armed robbery charge. Harrison County Sheriff's Department

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 31, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 01, 2018 10:08 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, May 31, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  