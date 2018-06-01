Harrison County inmate escapee is re-captured

Delbert Ervin Thomas III walked away from a work detail on Thursday, but Harrison County Sheriff's deputies were able to recapture him after about four hours. Pat Sullivan

Harrison County inmate who walked off work detail is back in custody

By Robin Fitzgerald

June 01, 2018 07:14 AM

A K-9 bit escaped inmate worker Ervin Thomas III during his capture in the Lizana community in Harrison County, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.


Thomas had walked off from a work detail at St. Ann Catholic Church, located on Mississippi 53, on Thursday.


A K-9 team captured Thomas about 6:30 p.m.Thursday It appeared he was walking in circles around the area where he disappeared, Peterson said. Thomas had last been seen around Mississippi 53 and Saucier-Lizana Road earlier Thursday.


He was on a work detail to help clean the St. Ann kitchen and take out trash during the church's annual catfish festival, Peterson said.



Thomas was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite before being booked at the county jail.


He was serving time as an inmate worker after a conviction on grand larceny.


Thomas now faces a felony escape charge, Peterson said.

