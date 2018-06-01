Harrison County inmate who walked off work detail is back in custody

A K-9 bit escaped inmate worker Ervin Thomas III during his capture in the Lizana community in Harrison County, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Thomas had walked off from a work detail at St. Ann Catholic Church, located on Mississippi 53, on Thursday.
A K-9 team captured Thomas about 6:30 p.m.Thursday It appeared he was walking in circles around the area where he disappeared, Peterson said. Thomas had last been seen around Mississippi 53 and Saucier-Lizana Road earlier Thursday.
He was on a work detail to help clean the St. Ann kitchen and take out trash during the church's annual catfish festival, Peterson said.
Thomas was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite before being booked at the county jail.
He was serving time as an inmate worker after a conviction on grand larceny.
Thomas now faces a felony escape charge, Peterson said.
