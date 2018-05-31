An inmate was working at Coast Catholic church when he walked off, sheriff says

An inmate assigned to a work detail walked off while helping to clean up a church kitchen in the Lizana community, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Ervin Delbert Thomas III, 34, is sought on an arrest warrant.
He was last seen around Mississippi 53 and Saucier Lizana Road, Peterson said Friday afternoon.
Thomas had been wearing a blue inmate shirt, "but he shed it and was wearing a long-John shirt," the sheriff said.
Thomas is 5-foot-7, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 228-865-7080.
Thomas is serving a sentence on a grand larceny conviction involving the theft of a vehicle, Peterson said.
He was on a work detail to help clean the St. Ann kitchen and take out trash during the church's annual catfish festival, he said.
Comments