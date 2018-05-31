Where is her boyfriend? New details released in killing of Coast native Amber Holliman

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Coast native accused in the killing of Amber Marie Holliman, Sgt. Sam Worsham of the Sandy Springs, Georgia, Police Department said Thursday.
Patrick Joseph "P.J." Nolan was spotted in south Louisiana Saturday afternoon, hours after he was named as the suspect in the murder of Holliman, 39, a Biloxi native and 1996 graduate of Mercy Cross High School.
According to Worshom, an autopsy showed Holliman died of blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound the head. Police say Nolan set fire to the couple's bedroom after the attack.
Nolan and Holliman had been together for 13 years.
Nolan, who is considered armed and dangerous, facing charges of murder, arson, and aggravated assault with intent to commit murder, Worsham said.
In the days leading up to her slaying, Holliman attended her daughter's graduation. Holliman was working The Rusty Nail, a family restaurant and bar.
Payton had started to work there with her mom.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Payton Holliman.
Pattie Holliman and husband, Eulean "Junior" Holliman, are in Atlanta this week, to keep tabs on the investigation and to help Payton plan her mother's funeral. Holliman will be cremated, with a service planned on the Coast, her mother said, possibly Saturday.
To receive the $10,000 reward, there must be an arrest and conviction in the case.
Patti Holliman's utmost concern is seeing Nolan caught. To information on his whereabouts, dial 911, Mississippi Coast Crime stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or call Sandy Sandy Springs Detective J.T. Williams at 404-456-9343.
