Donald Burnam Mapp, 61, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, on a charge of sex offender residing within 3000 feet of a child care facility.
Donald Burnam Mapp, 61, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, on a charge of sex offender residing within 3000 feet of a child care facility. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Donald Burnam Mapp, 61, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, on a charge of sex offender residing within 3000 feet of a child care facility. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 30, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 31, 2018 09:53 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  