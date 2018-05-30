Gulfport man booked on porn charge was apparently a fan of Atlanta's oldest strip club

An investigation into the alleged suspicious online activity of a Gulfport man has led to an arrest.
Scotty Aaron Peel, 32, of Gulfport, was arrested at his apartment Wednesday on a charge of child exploitation for possession of child pornography, Attorney General Jim Hood announced.
When he was booked, Peel was wearing a green T-shirt with the logo of the Clermont Lounge, which bills itself as Atlanta's "oldest and most popular dive bar and strip club."
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office, which is an affiliate agency of the Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
No other information on the investigation was provided.
Peel was held at the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond.
If convicted, Peel faces up to 40 years in prison, Hood said.
The case will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.
Comments