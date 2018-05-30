Coast McDonald's manager pocketed cash instead of taking it to the bank, cops say

Owners of a Gulfport McDonald's noticed thousands of dollars were missing from deposits over the course of May and asked Gulfport police to investigate.
On Wednesday, Jennifer Michelle Carmack, 31, was arrested on an embezzlement charge.
The investigation was launched Saturday when management at the McDonalds — at 11167 Lorraine Road — noticed missing cash deposits, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The management reported at least three deposits totaling more than $7,500 were missing, and the resulting investigation led to Carmack's arrest, Fulks said.
"(Carmack) was the manager who should have made the deposits," he said.
A warrant was obtained for Carmack's arrest and she turned herself into police Wednesday.
Carmack was held at the Harrison County jail on a $5,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner.
