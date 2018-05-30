Mississippi woman hides from police in the one place you probably shouldn't hide

Some hiding spots are clearly better than others.
That was the case Tuesday evening when a woman reportedly led authorities on a chase through Lafayette County.
The Oxford Police Department shared details of the chase at 8 p.m. on Twitter.
"In the world of 'can’t make this stuff up': Stolen vehicle pursuit starts out in the county," the account posted. "Suspect drives to our PD parking lot, bailed out on foot, ran into our lobby, and tried hiding in the lobby bathroom. Just another Tuesday in law enforcement."
Asked if they caught the woman, the police replied "We had a Sergeant who was standing outside the PD when she pulled in."
The Oxford Eagle's Alyssa Schnugg reported the chase actually involved the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department, although it's not clear why.
Citing Lafayette County Chief Investigator Alan Wilburn, Schnugg reported the woman is a patient at a local rehabilitation center.
Her identity has not been released and no charges have been filed, according to the Eagle.
