They stole 3 cars from a Coast gym then led police on a chase in a Mercedes, cops say

Suspected car thieves with an apparent liking for fitness centers are in custody after an employee of Planet Fitness in Pascagoula reported seeing a possible suspect from thefts at Planet Fitness in Ocean Springs.
The Georgia residents are in custody after a brief pursuit and crash in Pascagoula, Pascagoula Police Capt. Doug Adams said..
Ocean Springs police had been notified of a car theft spree at the center in Ocean Springs, where three vehicles were stolen about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
About two hours later, an employee at Planet Fitness in Pascagoula called police, saying a possible suspect from the Ocean Springs thefts had shown up, Adams said Wednesday.
Police were looking for a gray Mercedes with no tag when they saw a vehicle matching the description on the north side of Office Depot early Tuesday evening. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled south on the U.S. 90 Service Drive, Adams said.
The Mercedes struck a utility pole at Chicot Road and U.S. 90, and three suspects were taken into custody.
Adams said the three identified themselves as Isaiah McAfee, Kyle Desnoyer and Devin Maxton.
They were taken to the Ocean Springs Police Department to await an initial appearance and bond hearing.
Ocean Springs police believe at least one of the suspects gave an incorrect name. Investigators are trying to confirm the suspects' identities.
Investigators also are trying to track down the owner of the vehicle they used to drive to South Mississippi, Ocean Springs Police Capt. William Jackson said. The car has a paper tag, he said, and it's owner could not immediately be confirmed.
It wasn't clear if the three reported injuries from the crash.
