Picayune man who tried to burn ex-girlfriend alive receives sentence, DA says

A Picayune man will spend the rest of his life in prison for settling ablaze his ex-girlfriend, who is still recovering from the injuries she suffered in November 2017.
Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Jerry Glenn Willis to two life sentences, plus five years, after Willis pleaded guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping and taking a motor vehicle.
Willis committed the crimes against Stacey Franks, then 46. Law enforcement officers found her on the roadside after Willis had doused her with gasoline and set her on fire. When they found her, she was shirtless, with burns over 40 percent of her body.
"The victim is still recovering from this heinous crime and will require further medical treatment," District Attorney Hal Kittrell said in a news release. "She has truly been permanently injured by this man." Willis was sentenced as a habitual offender, leaving no possibility he will be released early from prison.
