7 pot plans were growing in his yard, Gulfport cops say. Then police went inside.

Gulfport police responded to a disturbance call Friday evening and ended up finding marijuana plants, authorities say.
While investigating the complaint, police found seven marijuana plants growing in the back yard of a residence in the 14000 block of Marie Road, Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
After obtaining a search warrant, he said, police also found a room used to grow marijuana inside Austin Thomas Hester's home.
Hester,23, who had already been arrested on an unrelated charge, now faces an additional charge of cultivation of marijuana.
His bond was set at $15,000 by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Comments