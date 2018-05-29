A mom caught this teen 'on top of' her daughter, but that's not why he was arrested, cops say

One man is in custody and another is wanted after a mother found a teen "on top of" her 19-year-old daughter while another teen took photos, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Titus Jeremiah Kelly, Jr., 18, of Ocean Springs, was arrested Friday on two counts of auto burglary and a charge of taking photos without consent for lewd purposes, Ezell said. The arrest stems from an alleged incident May 22 in Latimer, Ezell said.
A 19-year-old girl's mother said she saw Kelly "on top of" her daughter at their house, Ezell said.
The woman said her daughter snuck Kelly and Travion Stallworth, 18, in through her bedroom window, Ezell said.
Stallworth was allegedly taking photos of the incident, Ezell said. The auto burglaries also happened May 22, Ezell said, but no other information was made available regarding either incident.
Stallworth, of Moss Point is wanted and also faces unrelated charges from the Pascagoula Police Department, Ezell said.
Stallworth is facing the same charges as Kelly, Ezell said.
Kelly was held at the Jackson County jail on $17,500 in bonds; $5,000 per auto burglary charge and $7,500 on the third charge.
