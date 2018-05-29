He was riding his bike near a Gulfport grocery store when he fell from cut wounds, officials say

Police and rescue teams responded to a report of a stabbing outside a North Gulfport grocery store Tuesday morning, but found a man had been cut multiple times, police said.
Callers asked police for help about 9:19 a.m., saying the man fell off his bicycle after he had been stabbed multiple times, including a stab wound to his chest.
Police found the man lying on the ground by a bicycle outside Martin's Grocery in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The store is between Indiana and West Railroad avenues.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
Unless the hospital finds deep wounds, the crime will stand as a simple assault, not the felony charge of aggravated assault, Fulks said.
Who did it and why remains unclear. The man declined to answer questions from police, Fulks said.
To give a tip, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959, or give an anonymous tip by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
