Ameen H. Mateen, 38, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Monday, May 28, 2018, on a charge of burglary of a business. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, May 28, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 29, 2018 09:38 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, May 28, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

