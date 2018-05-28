Jashawn, D Jeffers, 28, was arrested May 27, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of malicious mischief. He also has been placed on a hold for Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Jashawn, D Jeffers, 28, was arrested May 27, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of malicious mischief. He also has been placed on a hold for Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, May 27, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 28, 2018 08:38 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, May 27, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

