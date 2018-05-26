'Extremely dangerous' man at large after armed carjacking and crime spree, Moss Point police say

Moss Point police are looking for an "armed and extremely dangerous" man after an armed carjacking and crime spree ended in one death, officials say.

Devarian Raheem Edwards, 31, is known to hang out in Moss Point and Pascagoula, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a press release.

He is one of four men suspected in an armed carjacking and crime spree spanning multiple jurisdictions and two states.

At 2:12 a.m. Friday, police received a call that a man and woman were carjacked at gunpoint on the Interstate 10 Exit 69 westbound entrance ramp, near the intersection of Mississippi 63.

The man and woman told officers they were on the way to Houston and stopped at the entrance ramp to switch drivers, when three to four men approached with firearms and forced them out of the vehicle.

The men then drove off westbound on the interstate in the stolen white 2018 Nissan Rogue with a North Carolina license plate.

Ashley said the couple was not harmed.

Detectives from several agencies have pieced together a timeline starting late Thursday night in Pascagoula.

The men are expected to face charges of, in chronological order, grand larceny for motor vehicle theft in Pascagoula, then armed carjacking and commercial burglary in Moss Point, followed by armed robbery and kidnapping in Jackson County, ending in Jackson, Alabama, with capital murder.

Scieler McKenzie from Gautier is dead, Ashley said. He did not say how, when or where the death occurred.

Two men have been arrested: Kyle Webb of Pascagoula and Zavier Williams of Jackson, Alabama.

The Nissan Rogue was recovered Friday in Pascagoula.

Investigating agencies are Moss Point police, Pascagoula Police Department, Jackson County Mississippi Sheriff Office, Washington County, Alabama Sheriffs Office, and Jackson Police Department in Alabama.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Mark Peters or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.