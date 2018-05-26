Reginald Butler Warren
Crime

His wife called 911 after she was shot 'several times,' Jackson County sheriff says

By Yolanda Cruz

May 26, 2018 12:10 PM

A Jackson County man is in custody charged with shooting his wife Friday night, officials say.

Reginald Butler Warren, 66, was arrested without incident on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated assault.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release that shortly before 10 p.m., a woman called 911 saying her husband shot her.

When deputies arrived at the 17000 block of Rayford Shumock Road in the Big Point community, they found the victim shot "several times" with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

Warren is held without bond at the Jackson County jail.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340

