Terrence Devell Russell Jr., 26, was arrested May 25, 2018, by Biloxi police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a charge of possession of a controlled substance with enhanced penalty and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm or weapon by a convicted felon.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, May 25, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 26, 2018 10:22 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, May 25, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

