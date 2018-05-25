He followed girls with a camera at Gulfport shopping center, cops say. He's a sex offender.

A convicted sex offender told police he was recently taking photos of women at the Crossroads shopping center for "his personal sexual interests," Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
James Andrew Kenny, 46, of Gulfport was arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the public peace after police received numerous reports from women and girls about the man, Fulks said.
"The Gulfport Police Department has received several complaints regarding Kenny’s behavior by citizens who were disturbed and concerned for their safety," Fulks said in a release.
Fulks said police also reviewed reports on social media regarding similar activity at other Gulfport locations.
Kenny was arrested without incident at his home in the 12100 block of 5 Oaks Drive.
His electronics were collected and are being reviewed further for criminal activity, Fulks said.
Kenny was held at the Harrison County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
According to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry, Kenny was convicted in Colorado in 1995 on a peeping Tom charge.
Anyone who has more information on this arrest is asked to call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.
