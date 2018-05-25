Gulfport police seized what they believe to be items of drug paraphernalia from four Gulf Coast convenience stores. In total, 2,690 pieces were collected with a total estimated value of $20,000. Yolanda Cruz
Gas masks, bongs, oils among $20K in items confiscated from Gulfport stores, cops say

By Patrick Ochs

May 25, 2018 06:39 PM

Gulfport police made a sweep of four Coast convenience stores Friday and confiscated 2,690 items they believe are sold for the consumption of illegal narcotics, they said in a release.

Police executed four search warrants at the Brothers Mini Mart (4613 Old Pass Road), Corner Discount Store (1201 19th Street), Tran Food Mart (13042 Dedeaux Road) and Texaco (2354 East Pass Road).

The confiscated items include gas masks, bongs, pipes, oils and other paraphernalia and are estimated to be worth more than $20,000, Gulfport Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.

"These items were displayed for sale," he said. "In each case it was determined that the items were sold for the purpose of consuming illegal narcotics."

Fulks said the investigations are ongoing and charges regarding the sale of drug paraphernalia are pending.

