Gas masks, bongs, oils among $20K in items confiscated from Gulfport stores, cops say

Gulfport police seized what they believe to be items of drug paraphernalia from four Gulf Coast convenience stores. In total, 2,690 pieces were collected with a total estimated value of $20,000. Yolanda Cruz