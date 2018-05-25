John Randolph Frazier Jr., 36, was arrested May 24, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 24, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 25, 2018 09:18 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, May 24, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

