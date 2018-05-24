A West Harrison Student was arrested Tuesday after other students noticed he was carrying a gun in his waistband, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Authorities said they found the student had a gun, two knives and two throwing stars.
A West Harrison Student was arrested Tuesday after other students noticed he was carrying a gun in his waistband, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Authorities said they found the student had a gun, two knives and two throwing stars. Harrison Central Sheriff's Department
A West Harrison Student was arrested Tuesday after other students noticed he was carrying a gun in his waistband, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Authorities said they found the student had a gun, two knives and two throwing stars. Harrison Central Sheriff's Department

Crime

Student tells deputies why he bought a gun to school in his waistband, sheriff says

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

May 24, 2018 04:30 PM

Two days after a West Harrison High School student was arrested for reportedly bringing weapons to school, more information has been released.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the weapons Thursday, including a gun, five rounds of ammunition, two knives and two throwing stars.

The student told investigators the weapons belong to a family member, Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Law enforcement is still investigating the incident, but the 16-year-old told deputies he brought the weapons for self protection.

The unidentified student was pulled out of class by a resource officer toward the end of the school day after other students reported seeing a gun in his waistband, Peterson said.

The teen was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a weapon on school property and four misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon on school property.

"There's no reason to believe the teen intended to harm anyone," Peterson told the Sun Herald on Tuesday. "The school resource officers said they talk to him nearly every day, he was personable and a good student, so why he brought he brought the weapons to school is not clear."

The school posted a message on its Facebook page about 2:45 p.m., stating all students and staff were safe and never threatened. The school also commended the students who came forward.

"We urge parents to have a conversation with their children about the importance of reporting anything suspicious, and remind them to never take any weapons to school," the school said.

The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @patrickochs

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  