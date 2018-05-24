Student tells deputies why he bought a gun to school in his waistband, sheriff says

Two days after a West Harrison High School student was arrested for reportedly bringing weapons to school, more information has been released.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the weapons Thursday, including a gun, five rounds of ammunition, two knives and two throwing stars.

The student told investigators the weapons belong to a family member, Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Law enforcement is still investigating the incident, but the 16-year-old told deputies he brought the weapons for self protection.

The unidentified student was pulled out of class by a resource officer toward the end of the school day after other students reported seeing a gun in his waistband, Peterson said.

The teen was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a weapon on school property and four misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon on school property.

"There's no reason to believe the teen intended to harm anyone," Peterson told the Sun Herald on Tuesday. "The school resource officers said they talk to him nearly every day, he was personable and a good student, so why he brought he brought the weapons to school is not clear."

The school posted a message on its Facebook page about 2:45 p.m., stating all students and staff were safe and never threatened. The school also commended the students who came forward.

"We urge parents to have a conversation with their children about the importance of reporting anything suspicious, and remind them to never take any weapons to school," the school said.