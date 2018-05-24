Coast man accused of molesting 6-year-old is arrested on more sex charges, sheriff says

A 59-year-old man accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl faces new charges — three counts of possession of child pornography.
Now he's also accused of having sexually explicit images of one or more children on his electronic devices.
Harold Dean Dollar, 59, of Gulfport, has been in custody since May 15, when Harrison County sheriff's investigators arrested him on a charge of touching of a child for lustful purposes.
Judge Brandon Ladner issued a search warrant for Dollar's home near Canal Road, and investigators seized Dollar's electronic devices, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
A forensic examination found child porn on his computer devices, Peterson said.
Dollar was notified of the new charges Thursday while being held at the Harrison County jail.
He is held on bonds that total $300,000.
Dollar was being held on a $150,000 bond on the touching charge. Ladner has set a $50,000 bond on each of the child porn counts.
