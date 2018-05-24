Christopher High, 21, was arrested May 23, 2018 by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant charging him with illegal possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of a probation violation.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 24, 2018 09:55 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, May 21, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

