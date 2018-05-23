After surveillance video goes viral, George County cops nab suspected burglar

Surveillance showed a shirtless man, holding what appeared to be a gun, peering in through a home's front door around 2 or 3 a.m. Monday. The George County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday they have arrested the man they believed was caught on the video.
Deputies posted the video on the department's Facebook page and tips quickly poured in, Sheriff Keith Havard said.
"Absolutely (the video led to identifying the man)," he said. "As soon as we released it, we started getting calls and one was right on the money."
Chief Deputy Ronnie Castille said authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Jacob McIntosh — also known as Jacob Perry.
Castille said McIntosh was arrested at his home Monday evening without incident and faces three counts of commercial burglary.
The investigation started Monday when deputies responded to a report of multiple auto burglaries as well as a commercial burglary in George County's Movella Community, Castille said. At that time, he said, the homeowners at the property retrieved surveillance of the man at the front door of their home.
McIntosh is being held at the George County jail on a $15,000 commercial bond.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Comments