Kimberly Patterson, 28, was arrested May 22, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. She also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and false identifying information. She also had a parole warrant issued for a parole violation. Hancock County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, May 22, 2018

By Sun Herald

May 23, 2018 10:32 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, May 21, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

