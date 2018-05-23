Gulfport police investigate early morning shooting

Police responding to a report of gunshots on 7th Avenue found a wounded man in a car in a ditch, police said.
The man, in a Nissan Altima, had a gunshot wound and was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said. The man was later flown to the University of South Alabama hospital in Mobile.
The shooting was reported at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, Fulks said.
The neighborhood is near 31st Street, about a block north of Pass Road.
Investigators believe two males left the area on foot after the shooting, he said.
More information will be available as the investigation continues, Fulks said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also give an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
