He told a store clerk he had a knife and demanded cash, Pascagoula cops say

Pascagoula police need help finding a man accused in an armed robbery of a convenience store.
Bryan Davis entered the Money Mart at 3452 Market Street at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, indicated he had a knife and demanded money from the clerk, Capt. Doug Adams said.
At that point, Adams said, the clerk gave Davis an undetermined amount of cash and Davis, 25, left the scene.
Davis, who is described by police as being homeless, was last seen walking through the Deep South Shopping Center, Adams said.
At the time of the alleged robbery, Davis was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and gray tennis shoes, Adams said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
