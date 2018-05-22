'Serial bank robber' tied to crimes at 3 Gulf Coast Walmart stores arrested, FBI says

A man called a 'serial bank robber' in connection to a string of Walmart robberies across the Gulf Coast is in custody.
Terry Madison III was arrested by local police in in Monroe, Louisiana, on Sunday, the FBI said just one week after announcing they were joining the search.
Madison was tied to robberies inside Walmart stories in Waveland, Picayune and Hammond, Louisiana, FBI New Orleans Field Office Special Agent Eric J. Rommal said in a release.
Madison was arrested on federal and state warrants from Mississippi and Louisiana without incident and was held at the Ouachita jail, he said.
The FBI announced May 11 it was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Madison.
Madison's alleged string of robberies started April 14 when he robbed a money center inside the Hammond Walmart, Detective Lyle Newell told the Sun Herald.
Picayune and Waveland police said Madison also robbed their Walmarts within an hour of one another May 2.
In Hammond, Madison reportedly walked around the Walmart, took a backpack and entered the money center, where he handed the teller a note demanding money, Newell said.
When the teller hesitated, Madison "acted like he was going to pull a gun out of his waistband," Newell said.
Waveland police Chief David Allen told the Sun Herald on May 2 that the Woodforest National Bank inside the city's Walmart had been robbed about 2:50 p.m.
Picayune assistant police Chief Jeremy Magri said their Walmart money center had also been hit about an hour later by a man matching the same description.
Picayune and Waveland investigators said Madison was on his phone during both robberies and never actually flashed a weapon. Like in Hammond, Madison shoplifted a backpack from the store before entering the bank, Allen said. Madison also used the backpack he stole during the Waveland robbery in the Picayune theft, Magri said.
According to the FBI, Madison was arrested on a Hobbs Act Robbery (extortion by force, violence or fear) charge and other federal and state charges may be forthcoming.
This investigation was jointly coordinated by the FBI New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force and FBI Jackson, Gulfport Resident Agency.
