Student brought gun and 5 rounds of ammo to West Harrison High, school confirms

A student at West Harrison High School has been arrested after he was found to have a firearm, ammo and three "edged weapons," the school's Facebook post says.
The school reported the incident on its Facebook page about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Students reported the student to administrators, the school said on its Facebook post.
"This afternoon, a student was immediately arrested after it was reported and discovered that he had a firearm, five rounds of ammunition and 3 edged weapons," the Facebook post said. "All students and staff are safe and were never threatened."
The school said administrators and school resource officers are working with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and other agencies. What other agencies are involved wasn't clear.
The school district policy about weapons on campus are being followed, the school said. That appears to mean the student will be expelled.
Details were not immediately available.
The school commended the students who reported the situation to administrators.
"We urge parents to have a conversation with their children about the importance of reporting anything suspicious, and remind them to never take any weapons to school," the school said.
The rural school is on County Farm Road near Gulfport.
The arrest came four days after a deadly shooting by a student at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County Texas. Ten were killed and 13 were wounded, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at Santa Fe High, faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault against a public servant. He was taken before a judge for formal charging on Monday.
SunHerald.com will update this report when new information is available..
