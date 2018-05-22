Coast man was growing marijuana in his home, Jackson County Sheriff says

An Ocean Springs man was arrested after Sheriff Mike Ezell said he bought materials on the internet to grow marijuana in his St. Andrews community home.
South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team agents served a warrant at Joseph Cameron Hines' home in the 800 block of Lemon Street on Monday and found multiple plants with a street value of several thousand dollars, Ezell said.
He added Hines used the Internet to buy materials to grow the marijuana.
The Sheriff's Department would not say how many plants were found in Hines' home.
Hines, 26, was arrested on charges of cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana while in the possession of a firearm, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Ezell said.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hines was awaiting his initial appearance.
The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team is comprised of officers from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department as well as Ocean Springs, Gautier, Pascagoula and Moss Point police departments.
Anyone with information on possible drug activity in Jackson County is asked to call the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team at 228-769-3302.
