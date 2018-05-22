When police investigated him for Coast sex crime, they found more than a fake name, cops say

A Gulfport man under investigation in a sexual battery complaint told officers he was someone else, police said.
Then they learned he's wanted in Vicksburg on a felony drug charge.
Police were investigating a sexual battery complaint in the 2400 block of Bullis Avenue, where a woman said Eliezer Monoah Beamen had touched her inappropriately while she slept, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
Beamen and the woman know each other, said Fulks.
Patrol officers found the 26-year-old Beamen about 3:23 a.m. Tuesday, but he gave them the wrong name, Fulks said.
Police determined his name and learned he was wanted in Vicksburg on a charge of sale of marijuana.
Beamen has a $50,000 bond on the sexual battery charge, but is being held with no bond on a warrant for Vicksburg Police. He has been wanted on that charge since November, the Harrison County jail docket indicates.
Gulfport police also arrested him on a false information charge, a misdemeanor, for not identifying himself by the right name.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments