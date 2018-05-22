South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, May 21, 2018

Terry Glenn Adams, 28, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Monday, May 21, 2018, on a hold for Stone County on a charge of possession of synthetic narcotics.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Derrick George Collins, 35, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Monday, May 21, 2018, on a hold for Jackson County on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.

Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Marion Joseph Farrell Jr., 40, was arrested by MDOC on Monday, May 21, 2018, on a probation violation.

Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Xavier Jerome Ray, 40, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, May 21, 2018, to serve a sentence on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.

Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Justin Blake Sewell, 26, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail for a private transport company for a circuit court warrant to revoke probation.

Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Gerald Schoonmaker, 36, was arrested May 21, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a parole violation.

Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Hezekiah Donaldson, 27, was arrested May 21, 2018, by MDOC on a probation violation.

Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Ashlie Wilson, 27, was arrested May 21, 2018, by MDOC on a probation violation.

Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Jared Stodola, 36, was arrested May 21, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on two charges of burglary of a commercial building.

Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Joseph Cameron Hines, 26, was arrested May 21, 2018, by Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.

Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
David Lane Simmons Jr. 52, was arrested May 21, 2018, by Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.

Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Zachary Richard, 23, was arrested May 21, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.

Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
