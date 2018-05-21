Bar owner arrested after beer bottle stabbing outside Moss Point club, cops say

A 28-year-old man was stabbed with a beer bottle during a brawl outside of Moss Point's Club Silk just over a week ago, police say, but now the club's owner faces charges.
Henry Belle Watson was arrested Friday after he was seen on surveillance cleaning up the crime scene, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
About 5:30 a.m. May 13, police responded to the club to investigate a fight that had taken place, Ashley said. Police later learned that prior to being notified, Watson was outside his club in the parking lot of a nearby business cleaning a crime scene, Ashley said.
The 66-year-old Watson was stopped by a responding officer and surveillance later showed the owner using water, cleaning solution and a mop to disturb evidence, Ashley said. Watson was arrested Friday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence. He later posted a $5,000 bond.
"It is a felony crime to destroy, mutilate, conceal, remove or alter physical evidence in the State of Mississippi," Ashley said.
Police originally arrested Tony Maurice Shoots, 43, on May 15 on an aggravated assault charge after they said he stabbed Kerry Young with a glass beer bottle during a fight.
Ashley said the bottle hit an artery, causing Young to lose a considerable amount of blood. He was taken by a private vehicle to Singing River Hospital and immediately underwent surgery, Ashley said. He was originally considered to be in critical condition. Ashley said Young is still recovering.
Police believe Shoots and Young were arguing over a woman when the fight started.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden or Moss Point police at 228-475-1711, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898.
