Construction worker stole $10K in jewelry while on the job, Pass Christian cops say

Pass Christian police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say took thousands of jewelry while working a construction job.
Lindsey Adam Goshorn is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of jewelry from a Pass Christian home while working for a local contracting company April 24, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.
He said Goshorn is currently on probation from the Florida for a similar crime and has not reported in for his probation for May.
Police have issued a warrant for Goshorn on a charge of grand larceny, Hendricks said.
Anyone with information regarding Goshorn's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Sgt. Mike Burkett at 228-452-3301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
