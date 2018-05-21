A 17-year-old was arrested in Saucier shooting that wounded 2 men

A 17-year-old sought in a shooting that wounded two men in Saucier was arrested after a tipster saw him and called 911.
Kaleb Helton, of Gulfport, was the second suspect identified in a shooting reported Friday on Old Scarborough Road.
One of the victims is in critical condition and the other victim is in stable condition, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Monday.
Helton and Drake Swilley, of Hancock County, drove to a home on Old Scarborough, had a dispute with two men and shot them, Peterson said.
Someone took the wounded to Robinwood One Stop on U.S. 49, where an American Medical Response ambulance crew met them, he said.
What the argument was over isn't clear.
Swilley, also 17, and Helton are being charged as adults.
Deputies arrested Swilley at his home on Saturday with the help of the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.
Later Saturday, a tipster called the Harrison County Communications office and reported seeing Helton walking on Carlton Cuevas Road in Saucier, Peterson said. The tipster said Helton got in a white truck that drove off.
Deputies stopped the truck on Carlton Cuevas Road and took Helton into custody, he said.
Helton and Swilley each face a charge of aggravated assault.
Helton was being held at the Harrison County jail on bonds of $300,000, set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Swilley's bonds total $150,000, also set by Ladner.
Comments